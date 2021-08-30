Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.40. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

