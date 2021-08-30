Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Head to Head Review

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Umpqua pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.07 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -23.68 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.90 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Gouverneur Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua.

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 3 2 0 2.40 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 34.90% 18.56% 1.68% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Umpqua beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

