Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.