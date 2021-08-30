Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.79 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

