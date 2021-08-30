Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 271 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $59,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88.

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62.

Upstart stock opened at $223.18 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $224.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.32.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

