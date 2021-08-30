US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,620 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $658.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

