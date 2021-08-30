US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $47,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

