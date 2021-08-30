US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 406,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 206,711 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

