US Bancorp DE Purchases 102 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $609.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.18. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.