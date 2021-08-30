US Bancorp DE Sells 1,234 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

