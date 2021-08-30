US Bancorp DE Sells 20,210 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $53,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

