US Bancorp DE Sells 287 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $268.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

