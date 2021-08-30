US Bancorp DE Sells 622,716 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 622,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $30,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

