US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

