Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $17.51 on Monday. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84.
Ushio Company Profile
