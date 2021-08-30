Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,580.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $17.51 on Monday. Ushio has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Get Ushio alerts:

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.