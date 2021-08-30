Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 51.0% in August

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the July 29th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.