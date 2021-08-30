Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.67. 832,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

