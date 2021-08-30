Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $297.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,066 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.60. 13,626,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

