Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.