Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 54,363 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

