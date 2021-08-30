Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,002 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Valvoline worth $15,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

