Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Eq LLC

Eq LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 4.5% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after buying an additional 629,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,512 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 504,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 264,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.53. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

