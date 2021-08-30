Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $190.84 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $191.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.39.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

