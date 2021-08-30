Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,512 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

