Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 285,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

