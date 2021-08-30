Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,350 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 110,109 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $160.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

