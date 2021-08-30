Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the July 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,989,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

BND opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

