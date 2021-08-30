Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

