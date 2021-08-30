Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,397. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $106.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.