Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.