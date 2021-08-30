Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in August

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 1,491,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,369.0 days.

VARGF stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76.

Get Varta alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Varta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.