Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce $220,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.