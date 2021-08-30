Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEEV stock opened at $330.42 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

