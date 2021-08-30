Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.