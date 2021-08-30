Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,846,000.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $134.11.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.