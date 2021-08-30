Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 28.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.