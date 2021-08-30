Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $203.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $208.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

