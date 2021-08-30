Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after purchasing an additional 109,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

