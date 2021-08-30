VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $2.70 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.12 on Thursday. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 100.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

