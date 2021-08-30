Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $200.66. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,207. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

