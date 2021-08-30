Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $200.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

