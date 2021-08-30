Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

