Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

