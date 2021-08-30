Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $364.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

