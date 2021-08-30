Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.15 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $199.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

