Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $32,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

