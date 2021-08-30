Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,887 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $36,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

