Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,773 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $34,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.