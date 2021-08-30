VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $74.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

