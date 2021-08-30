Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $98.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $121.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $387.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $488.69 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 273,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

